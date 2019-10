Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday was "International "Day Of The Girl" and this morning more than 1,000 girls at Saint Catherine's gathered to celebrate.

The assembly, dubbed "girls innovate," was centered around women from all walks of life who are dedicated to making the world better.

The theme "Celebrate Our Voices" pays homage to the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment giving equal voting rights to women.

International Day Of The Girl was created by the United Nations.