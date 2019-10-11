SOAP DISH: Cane knocked out on Y&R; Katie meets kidney donor on B&B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our Soap Dish feature Fridays on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m., resident daytime drama aficionado Cheryl Miller recaps a memorable moment from this week's "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Friday's cliffhanger on Y&R showed Cane lured into a trap where he gets knocked out. The scene ends with a mystery man dragging Cane off camera.

Then a major secret that viewers did not see coming was revealed on B&B following Katie's passionate plea to meet her secret kidney donor.

A stunned Katie, Brooke and Donna are left reeling after the successful transplant when Shauna barges in.

"Katie, meet your donor," Shauna says as an ashen Flo is wheeled into Katie's hospital room.

"You're serious," Brooke asks. "Your daughter?"

"You're serious," Brooke asks. "Your daughter?"

"Storm's daughter, your niece, saved Katie's life," Shauna tells the assembled family members.

