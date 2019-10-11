Man arrested in Route 288 crash that killed wife, critically injured son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -– The man arrested in a crash that killed his wife and critically injured his son after he ran the family's SUV off Midlothian Turnpike and landed on Route 288 last weekend is facing new charges.

Samuel Blair was served with warrants Thursday for DUI - involuntary manslaughter and maiming, according to Chesterfield Police.

Blair, who was arrested and taken to the Chesterfield County Jail, is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday.

Chesterfield County Police Sgt. James Lamb said 61-year-old Cynthia D. Blair and the couple's adult son were passengers in the SUV driven by her husband Saturday night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 288 at the Midlothian Turnpike overpass at about 9:05 p.m. Lamb says as they left Westchester Commons, the car turned left onto Midlothian Turnpike but into the lanes of on-coming traffic.

“As he was traveling east in the westbound lanes, his vehicle ran off the road to the right into the median,” Lamb told WTVR CBS 6 earlier this week.

Lamb said the car continued down the median to where Midlothian Turnpike passes over Route 288.

The investigation found that the SUV traveled through the median, struck an embankment, went airborne and crossed several lanes of traffic before landing in the southbound lanes of Route 288.

A witness, who told WTVR CBS 6 the SUV "flew off" the bridge, called the scene "terrifying."

Officials said Cynthia Blair died at the scene. Blair and the couple's son were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The family was very broken up about it, so it’s a unique situation,” Lamb said.

Blair was previously charged with driving while intoxicated in relation to the crash.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.