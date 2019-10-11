🇺🇸Dentist offers free services for military men and women on Freedom Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- About 100 military men and women received free dental work Friday at a the Grove Avenue Family and Cosmetic Dentistry.

Owner William Adams said it's the company's third year offering the services as part of Freedom Day. He said last year they provided about $75,000 worth of free dental work. Adams said it's all to give back, and show gratitude to men and women who have sacrificed.

"We’re allowed to sit here and be in this nice atmosphere in this country that’s safe and free -- and they make so many sacrifices," Adams said. "So it's the least we can do."

One of their patients knows sacrifice well. Donald Gray said he served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

"It was a bad time to be in," Gray said. "That's where I lost my hearing."

Gray said gestures like these help him and other service men and women feel appreciated.

"It's just really nice," Gray said. "Keep coming back and they always let me know when the day is."

Ammie Cook, serves in the Virginia National Guard, and said she drove an hour from Fort Pickett to take advantage of the services Friday.

"I got an email when I was at work, they sent a Virginia-wide email about free dentist work here," Cook said. "So my boss said I could skip work for a few hours and come down here."

She said this service comes at the perfect time for her.

"I was a correctional officer, I still am, but I got put on active duty about a month ago so my dental insurance from the jail ran out before I could go get a cleaning," Cook said. "So it just worked out perfectly that I could get all this done for free here."

Cook added that she greatly appreciated the service as well.

"I’ve never seen a business just put the whole day aside for the military, I think it’s really great," Cook said. "Really makes everyone in here feel good that there’s someone that wants to help with their own time and money."

Grove Avenue Family and Cosmetic Dentistry offered services ranging from teeth cleaning, to crowns, bridges, and implants. Free food and raffle prizes were also handed out to patients.

"It’s just a pleasure to work on people and do things when money and insurance aren’t involved," Adams said. "Just do things that are right for the community."