Motorcyclist killed on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Spotsylvania motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95. The crash was reported Thursday, at about 10:53 a.m., near mile marker 131.

“A 2020 Nissan Rogue was traveling north on I-95 when it collided with a northbound 2013 BMW motorcycle. The motorcycle was trying to pass the Rogue while both vehicles were in the left lane. The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle’s rider to be thrown from the bike,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The rider of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old male of Spotsylvania, Va., was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The male was wearing a helmet. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

The Nissan driver, a 49-year-old man from Midlothian, was not hurt.

No charges have been placed in connection to the crash.