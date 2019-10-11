Garden Glow at Maymont Illuminates Japanese Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- An enchanting experience awaits you at Maymont this fall as the Japanese Garden becomes a mesmerizing, illuminated landscape for “Garden Glow,” held nightly from Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 10, 6 to 10pm. During the peak of fall colors, families, couples and nature lovers of all ages can admire colorful sparkles and shimmers within the cascading waterfall, stroll among towering trees that stand aglow, and marvel at the breathtaking illuminations of winding waterways, rolling hills, bridges, and lanterns.

New this year, guests can arrive at the Historic Estate Entrance and walk along the woodland path to the garden. Golf carts will be available as needed. For more information visit https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/garden-glow/ or call 804-358-7166, ext. 310