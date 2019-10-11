× Clay McLeod Chapman releases his new novel, “The Remaking”

RICHMOND, Va. – Clay McLeod Chapman has just released his new novel, “The Remaking,” inspired by a true story. It is a supernatural thriller, and a must-read for fans or horror and true crime. The New York-based author has written the short story collections rest area and nothing untoward, along with the novel miss corpus. Come on out and meet Clay McLeod Chapman Friday, October 11th at 7pm as he reads and signs copies of his new book, “The Remaking” at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in the Enchanted Garden. www.claymcleodchapman.com