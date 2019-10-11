Man arrested in Route 288 crash that killed wife, critically injured son

Clay McLeod Chapman releases his new novel, “The Remaking”

Posted 11:18 am, October 11, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Clay McLeod Chapman has just released his new novel, “The Remaking,” inspired by a true story. It is a supernatural thriller, and a must-read for fans or horror and true crime. The New York-based author has written the short story collections rest area and nothing untoward, along with the novel miss corpus. Come on out and meet Clay McLeod Chapman Friday, October 11th at 7pm as he reads and signs copies of his new book, “The Remaking” at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in the Enchanted Garden.  www.claymcleodchapman.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.