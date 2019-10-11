A List Weekend Events: Richmond Home Show, Tim Reid Presents & More
RICHMOND, Va.–
Richmond Home Show
October 11 – 13; Fri. 11am- 8pm; sat. 10am – 8pm; Sund. 10am – 6pm
Richmond Raceway
Admission $6 – $8, ages 12 & under FREE
Seniors 60+ free on Friday
15 Annual Richmond Folk Festival
Friday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 13
Richmond Riverfront
500 Tredegar Street, Richmond
Tim Reid Presents “Once Upon a Time….When We Were Colored”
Saturday, October 12, 7 pm
2720 Decatur Street, Building 29B, Richmond
RSVP required at msdaphne@mac.com
Donation $20 at the door
Tour De Midnight Bike Ride
Saturday, Oct. 12, the ride starts at 8:30am
Midnight Brewery, Rockville
2410 Granite Ridge Road
Richmond Mac & Cheese Festival
Saturday, Oct. 12, 12pm – 8:30pm
Richmond Raceway Complex
Tickets $20 – $55
Dinwiddie County Fair
Oct. 11 – 13
Virginia Motorsports Park
8018 Boydton Plant Road
Petersburg
Fair Dates are – October 11 – 13, Friday, 6:00pm – 11:00pm Saturday, 11:00am – 1:00pm Sunday, 11:00pm – 6:00pm. admission: $10.00 per carload / $10.00 per walk-up www.DiscoverDinwiddie.com
Jazz Benefit for Hurricane Dorian Relief
Sunday, Oct. 13, 1pm- 5pm
Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe, Richmond
2825 Hathaway Road, Richmond
2019 Pecan Festival
Saturday, Oct. 12, 11am – 5 pm
Richard Bland College of William & Mary