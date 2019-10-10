Win tickets to Shell-Raiser’s Shindig at Libbie Mill-Midtown

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of tickets the Shell-Raiser’s Shindig to benefit the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Libbie Mill-Midtown.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Click here if you would like to purchase tickets.Tickets, which are all inclusive, are $50 single or $90 per couple.

Shell-Raiser’s Shindig

“The Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program invites you to Libbie Mill-Midtown to experience a delicious afternoon of good friends, food and cheer, all to support oyster restoration in the Chesapeake. Enjoy a day featuring dishes from amazing regional chefs that participate in the VOSRP, Virginia’s Oyster Regions and renowned Virginia beer, wine, cider and spirits. We also wish to share our Program’s broad ranging partner network and create a unique opportunity to explore the wonderful world of Virginia oysters and meet industry advocates.”

Featured Chefs include:

Walter Bundy, Shagbark

Bryan Byrd, Dredge, (Irvington, VA)

Lee Gregory, Alewife and Southbound

Andrew Manning, Longoven

Dale Reitzer, Acacia Midtown

Brad Slemaker, River City Roll

Patrick Willis, Lemaire at the Jefferson

And Featuring:

Robin Allen, Birdies Pimento Cheese

Keith Roberts, Edwards Virginia Smokehouse

Featured Oysters include:

Tom Gallivan’s Shooting Point Salts and Bullseye Oysters (Region 1&2)

Chris Buck’s Ruby Salts (Region 3)

Mike Sledd’s Windmill Points (Region 4)

The late Kevin Wade’s oysters from J&W Seafood (Region 5)

Mark Vann’s Cappahosic Oyster Company (Region 6)

Craig Suro’s Tangier Island Oysters (Region 8)

Beverages:

Ardent Brewing Company

Veil Brewing Company

Alewerks Brewery

Ankida Ridge Vineyards

Stinson Vineyards

Lovingston Winery

Pollak Vineyards

Ox Eye Vineyards

Blue Bee Cider1

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.