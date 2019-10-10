× VCU Health will no longer file lawsuits against patients for unpaid bills

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Health announced Wednesday that they would no longer file lawsuits against its patients as part of their routine debt collection process.

Effective last month, the new policy will also end the practice of issuing garnishments on wages and putting new liens on homes to recovered owned monies.

VCU Health says VCU Medical Center hasn’t filed suits against patients in at least seven years and they stopped using legal action for debt collection “many years ago.”

Now their other facilities will do the same. Officials say the policy will be adopted across all of their institutions including the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, MCV Physicians, and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.

“We are discussing several possibilities regarding older patient accounts that are already in court, and how to manage outstanding wage garnishments and liens,” said a VCU Health spokesperson.

Beginning in November 2019, VCU Health says they will write off 100 percent of charges for patients making less than $25,000 a year (incomes under 200% of the federal poverty level) and they will write off 50 percent of charges for patients who make less than $37,000 a year (incomes between 201-300% of the federal poverty level).

“We are committed to working with anyone who currently has an outstanding balance they are struggling to pay,” said the spokesperson.

If you need assistance paying a VCU Health bill, you are asked to contact the financial counseling call center at (804) 828-0966.