Man pleads guilty in texting while driving crash that killed beloved EMT

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A dump truck driver who was texting before a fatal crash earlier this year pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter inside a Chesterfield courtroom Thursday.

Samuel Allebaugh II, 58, was texting while driving when his dump truck crashed into a Honda driven by 56-year-old Karen Giles, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Giles was a paramedic for the Amelia Emergency Squad with more than 30 years of experience.

After a plea agreement, Allebaugh was sentenced to nine years but will have all but eight months suspended. Once released, Allebaugh must complete 125 hours of community service related to raising awareness about distracted driving/texting while driving.

The family of Giles was in court Thursday and her daughter, Meredith Spies, says it’s left her in a cloud of sadness but that they forgave Allebaugh.

Spies said the crash was "so incredibly senseless and preventable,” but added that her "heart hurts for Mr. Allebaugh" and she completely forgives him and is praying for his recovery.

Allebaugh addressed Giles’ family in court Thursday, saying he knew words couldn't express his remorse.

"There are no words I can say to express my sorrow and remorse," he said.

He concluded by saying "thank you and I'm sorry."

Spies said she was happy with the plea deal and wanted to ensure Allebaugh was convicted of a felony to send a message about the seriousness of texting and driving.

“Not a slap-on-the-wrist misdemeanor of reckless driving, but something that has serious consequences to the lives of those around you,” said Spies. “Since this has happened, I’ve seen so many people texting and driving and it makes me so mad because of what happened to my mom. We’re hoping that this sets a precedent for future cases of texting and driving where someone is hurt or potentially killed, too.”