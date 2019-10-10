Hot Chick hatches in Chesterfield shopping center

Hot Chick, which opened in January in Shockoe Bottom, is opening a second location in Winterfield Crossing in Chesterfield. (J. Elias O’Neal)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chris Tsui is expanding yet again in the suburbs.

His EAT Restaurant Partners has signed a lease to open a Hot Chick Fried Chicken Joint in Blackwood Development’s Winterfield Crossing project that’s taking shape along Midlothian Turnpike and Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.

