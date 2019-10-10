Henrico elementary school closes early after blown transformer knocks out power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico elementary school will close early Thursday morning due to a power outage caused by a blown transformer.

School officials said students at Maybeury Elementary School will be dismissed beginning at 10:30 a.m.

In a message to parents, school officials said they choose to close the school because it could take several hours for a new transformer to be up and running.

"We are sorry for this inconvenience," Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said.

Parents commended the response of the school system saying they have alerted them throughout the entire process.

Parents are picking up their kids early from Maybeury Elementary. As the school is without power. Parents say @HenricoSchools has alerted them throughout the entire process. Tune in at noon @CBS6 for details. pic.twitter.com/Y1viIdHtDy — Gabrielle Harmon (@_GabbyHarmonTV) October 10, 2019

School officials have released their dismissal plan:

Parents are welcome to come to the school and pick up their student(s) as soon as possible.

Bus transportation will be available to take students home beginning at 10:30 a.m. Officials asked parents and guardians ro meet their student at the bus stop.

Students on the bus who are not met at the bus stop by a parent or guardian will be driven back to Maybeury where teachers and staff will take good care of them.

Daycare and after-school providers are being contacted to take those students early.

Please call the main office at (804) 750-2650 if you need to make alternate arrangements for your child.

