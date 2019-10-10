Get the most out of your 2020 healthcare benefits

RICHMOND, Va. – Many employers are moving to high deductible health plans, which offer a lower monthly premium, but can carry large deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for the employee. This results in a widening gap between what health insurance covers and what the employee is responsible for. Personal Finance Expert, Laura Adams shared some insight on open enrollment and how to get the most of your employee benefits. For more information visit www.unum.com/workwell 

