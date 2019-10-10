Final Score Friday 2019: Week 7 scoreboard

Clover Hill High graduate killed in military training incident

Posted 5:11 pm, October 10, 2019
RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 7 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 07 Scores
(1)Highland Springs
   (5)Deep Run
(2)Manchester   (10)Douglas Freeman
  
(4)Varina   (3)Hopewell  
Patrick Henry     
 Petersburg  
Midlothian
   (7)Louisa
  
(6)Monacan   Monticello
  
Atlee   (9)Matoaca  
Henrico
   Dinwiddie
  
Hermitage
   L.C. Bird
  
Glen Allen
   Clover Hill
  
J.R. Tucker
   Collegiate
  
Mills Godwin
   Benedictine
  
Meadowbrook
   Powhatan
  
(8)Thomas Dale
   Cosby
  
James River
   Colonial Heights
  
Huguenot   Prince George
  
George Wythe
   Armstrong
  
Hanover   Lee-Davis  
Goochland
   Caroline  
Prince Edward   Chancellor
  
Cent.-Lunenburg
   King William
  
Amelia   Warhill  
Northumberland   Wash. & Lee
  
Essex   Lancaster
  
Colonial Beach   King & Queen
  
Rappahanock   Mathews  
Middlesex   BSH  
West Point
   Fishburne Mil.
  
Thomas Jefferson
 Sat.
 Fork Union Sat.
John Marshall
 1pm
 Trinity Episcopal 1pm
Flint Hill Sat.
    
St. Christopher’s
 1pm
  
