Celebrate National Disability Employee Awareness Month with Taziki’s

RICHMOND, Va. – October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Magellan Complete Care has teamed up with Taziki’s Mediterranean Café on how they are making a huge impact in our community with individuals living with a disability. Taziki’s HOPE program teaches adults with special needs all aspects of herb business using skills that will transfer to other jobs. Melody Afzalirad, Marketing Director for Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, accompanied by her co-worker talk about this program and how it’s provided a sense of independence and fulfillment for her as she grows in her career. Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is located at 4024-C Cox Road in Glen Allen, VA. Give them a call at 804-747-8294 or visit them online at www.tazikiscafe.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF VIRGINIA}