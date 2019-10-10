× A fun twist on a Philly favorite

RICHMOND, Va. – Our great friend of the show, Chef Larry Carey from Diamond Billiards, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his recipe for Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls. For more information about Diamond Billiards find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/diamondbilliardsva.com

Ingredients

1 lb. thinly sliced sirloin

1 small sweet onion (sliced)

1 green bell pepper (julienned)

8 egg roll wrappers

1 egg (scrambled)

8 slices of provolone cheese

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Prepare meat and vegetables

1. Heat pan to medium high heat

2. Add olive oil to hot pan

3. Sweat onions, garlic, and peppers for 1 minute

4. Add sirloin and cook to well done

5. Drain meat and vegetables

6. Allow to cool for 30 minutes

Prepare egg rolls

1. Place egg roll wrapper on flat surface

2. Fill with 1 slice of provolone.

3. Fill with 2 Oz of meat and vegetable mixture

4. Brush corners of the egg roll with raw scrambled egg for binding

5. Roll wrapper around filling tightly

6. Fold the two horizontal corners toward the center

7. Roll and seal the egg roll

8. Repeat with remaining 7 egg roll wrappers

9. Allow egg rolls to rest for 30 minutes to allow folds to bind completely

Cook egg rolls

1. Heat deep fryer to 350 degrees F

2. Place the formed egg rolls in the oil and cook for 5 minutes

3. Remove and let rest for 1 minute

4. Enjoy