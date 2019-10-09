Ukrop’s announces approval for West End food hall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – It’s official. Ukrop’s is coming back — sort of.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods announced they have received zoning approval to build a food hall in Henrico’s West End.

The company says the food hall will be located at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods first announced their plans to open the food hall in June. Officials said it will not be a grocery store, but rather a place where customers can get some of their most beloved and requested items.

Those items will include their famous fried chicken, potato wedges, paninis, pizza, and other favorites.

“We hope it will be a fun and dynamic place where people can gather and enjoy great-tasting Ukrop’s foods. It will also be a location where we can be innovative and creative, introducing and testing new foods,” the company wrote in a June Facebook post.

The company says construction will begin early next year and they hope to open in fall 2020.

“Special thank you to the community for the interest and support we have received,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Really looking forward to being a good neighbor and can’t wait to serve you.”

In addition to online ordering, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are available are various grocery stores around Virginia. Earlier the year, Ukrop’s rolled out a new food truck to sell some Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods items at events around Richmond.