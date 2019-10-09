Police find man’s body in Richmond neighborhood 
Police ID woman killed by GRTC Pulse bus

Spark deep discussion and connection at TEDx Charlottesville

Posted 2:01 pm, October 9, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Since 2013, TEDx Charlottesville has participated in the TEDx Mission to bring awareness that highlights talent, creativity, and innovation in Charlottesville. Selena Cozart, part of the Steering Committee, is here with the details on the conference. TEDx Charlottesville will be taking place at the Paramount Theater on Friday, November 8th beginning at 9 AM.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.