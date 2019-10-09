SOAP DISH: Phyllis grills Michael; Brooke slaps Shauna

Police find man’s body in Richmond neighborhood 
Posted 2:12 pm, October 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our Soap Dish feature Fridays on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m., resident daytime drama aficionado Cheryl Miller recaps a memorable moment from this week's "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Friday's cliffhanger on Y&R showed Phyllis grilling Michael about his upcoming trip to Las Vegas.

Then things really got heated on B&B when Brooke confronted Shauna about her night with Ridge.

THIS WEEK'S QUESTION: Who do you think should have guardianship of little Douglas? Click here to weigh in on our post on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

NEXT WEEK PREVIEWS 

Here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Young and the Restless" -- Ambition:

And here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Bold and the Beautiful" -- Holding Out for Hope

Catch Soap Dish Fridays after Ellen only on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m.!

Watch CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m. weekdays after Ellen!

