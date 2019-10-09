Shots fired call leads police to man’s body in Richmond neighborhood 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a shots fired report led officers to a grim discovery in a Richmond neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 100 block of W. Hill Street in the Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood at 11:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they "quickly located" a man's body behind an apartment building.

No additional details nor suspect description at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.