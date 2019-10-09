Saving oysters one shell at a time

Police find man’s body in Richmond neighborhood 
October 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – The annual Shell Raisers Shindig generates a significant portion of income for VCU’s VA Oyster Shell Recycling Program. The goal is to increase community awareness of the benefits of shell recycling and Bay restoration, showcase partners of the VOSRP in the farm/sea-to-table community and grow the VCU Oyster Shell Recycling and Restoration Program. Chef Bobo Catoe Jr., of the Richmond restaurant Alewife, shared his recipe for oysters w/ pickled-peanut mignonette and buttermilk. The “Shellraisers Shindig” takes place Sunday October 20 from 2 to 5 PM at Libbie Mill – Midtown, for tickets and more information visit www.shell-raisersshindig.weebly.com

