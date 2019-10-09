North Carolina kidnapping suspect spotted at Fredericksburg park

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for a kidnapping in North Carolina who was spotted at a Fredericksburg park Wednesday morning.

Sarah Kirkpatrick with Fredericksburg Police said patrol officers were checking a “suspicious vehicle” at Old Mill Park on Caroline Street at 9:45 a.m. when they spotted 26-year-old Philip McClanahan of North Carolina.

“The suspect did not comply with officers’ commands and fled heading west on Caroline Street in a black 2013 four-door Honda Civic EXL bearing a North Carolina license plate AJK-8562 on the rear of the vehicle,” Kirkpatrick said. “The vehicle has no front license plate.”

McClanahan, who is wanted on a charge of kidnapping in Wake County, North Carolina, is now facing charges of reckless driving, obstructing justice and assault on law enforcement by motor vehicle in Fredericksburg.

Police said McClanahan, who has a turban and facial hair, was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt. A passenger in the car was wearing a hooded-sweatshirt, leather jacket and large sunglasses, according to police.

Anyone who spots McClanahan or the black Honda is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your information. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.

