Petersburg releases fall leaf pick up schedule

PETERSBURG, Va. — Fall leaf collection will begin Monday, Nov. 18 in Petersburg, city officials announced Wednesday.

The city’s Public Works and Utilities Department will provide the service once in each of the city’s seven wards, but the scheduled dates could change because of the weather:

Ward 1: Nov. 25 –29 (excluding Thanksgiving Holiday, November 28-29)

Ward 2: Dec. 16-20

Ward 3: Dec. 30 – January 3, 2020 (excluding New Year Holiday, January 1)

Ward 4: Dec. 23-27 (excluding Christmas Holiday, December 24-25)

Ward 5: Nov. 18-22

Ward 6: Dec. 2-6

Ward 7: Dec. 9-13

“During the vacuum dates, residents should rake leaves into a pile between the sidewalk and curb or shoulder of the road and not into the streets or ditches,” Petersburg Public Information Officer Folakemi Osoba said. “Bulky materials such as brush and tree limbs should not be mixed in with leaves.”

Additionally, Osoba noted Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) ill pick up 60 bags of leaves per property for folks who miss the vacuum service.

“These leaves may be placed on the curb on the regular trash collection day,” Osoba said.

Call CVWMA at 804-425-0500 for more info about bagged leaf collection.

Residents who miss their scheduled vacuum dates can also purchase the service for $75 per load.

Osoba pointed out that folks who pay for vacuuming will still need to rake their leaves between the sidewalk and curb.

For more info about that service, call the City’s Street Operations Division at 804-733-2415.