× Key elements to creating a financial plan

RICHMOND, Va. – People who write down their goals have a much greater chance of reaching them, yet studies show that the majority of people do not commit their goals to paper. Enjoying a successful retirement is no different; you are much more likely to have success if you have a written plan. Certified financial planner Jeremy Shipp is here to talk to us about why and how to create a financial plan. For more information, search ‘financial advisors’ at www.brokercheck.com.