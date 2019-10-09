Police find man’s body in Richmond neighborhood 
Police ID woman killed by GRTC Pulse bus

Key elements to creating a financial plan

Posted 1:59 pm, October 9, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – People who write down their goals have a much greater chance of reaching them, yet studies show that the majority of people do not commit their goals to paper. Enjoying a successful retirement is no different; you are much more likely to have success if you have a written plan. Certified financial planner Jeremy Shipp is here to talk to us about why and how to create a financial plan. For more information, search ‘financial advisors’ at www.brokercheck.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.