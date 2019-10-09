Firework spectacular at the Diamond will welcome HAMILTON to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A firework spectacular at the Diamond will highlight a series of events ahead of the arrival of HAMILTON at the Altria Theatre in Richmond.

The special celebration, “HAMILTON Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond,” will light up the night sky on Saturday, November 16, one night before HAMILTON premieres in Richmond.

The event, hosted by the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC), will include a fireworks display will be choreographed to music from the HAMILTON soundtrack.

Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production of HAMILTON, will also be in attendance.

Tickets for the event are $25 each, and special discounts are available for Flying Squirrels season ticket holders and VMHC Members. VIP tickets are available for $100 each, which includes a meet and greet with Jackson and special seating on the field for the fireworks.

Doors at The Diamond will open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be open for the event.

For tickets and additional details, click here.