Fall nor’easter could bring heavy winds, rain and flooding this weekend

Strong winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding and high surf will impact the Northeast for several days as a storm strengthens off the coast.

Air travel delays, power outages and beach erosion could result as the nor’easter lingers through Saturday, creating a soggy, blustery mess, particularly from New York City to Boston.

“A significant & potentially dangerous situation is unfolding which may catch some folks off guard as an early-season offshore ocean storm system develops,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office tweeted Wednesday.

Winds could gust to tropical-storm-force

Winds will gust over 30 mph out of the northeast as they squeeze between the ocean storm and high pressure to the north.

Coastal areas will experience even more intense damaging winds, with gusts to 40 mph. Cape Cod is under a high wind warning, as winds could reach up to 60 mph.

With winds this strong, downed trees and power lines are likely.

A dreary wet end to the week

Rain will be steady, with heavy downpours through the rest of the week from near New York City to Boston.

A flood watch is in place for southern Massachusetts, where 3 to 6 inches of rain could fall, with locally higher tallies over 8 inches.

Rhode Island, parts of Connecticut and Long Island, New York, will also receive several inches of rain.

All this rain and wind will make traveling in the Northeast slow going and dangerous at times. Expect delays at New York City and Boston airports, especially during peak travel times. High-profile vehicles should take care in high winds.

Coastal flooding is a significant concern

The most widespread impact from this strong storm will be along the beaches. Coastal flood advisories and watches stretch from Delaware to Massachusetts. A surge of 1 to 3 feet over high tide can be expected over multiple high tides, creating moderate coastal flooding.

The highest water levels for Long Island and Cape Code will be during Thursday evening’s high tide. Significant beach erosion and large waves will also be of concern.

Conditions in the Northeast will improve for the weekend as the sizable coastal storm begins to move northward out of the area on Saturday.