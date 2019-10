× Chesterfield Police seeking to identify suspect who robbed Chinese resturaunt

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Chinese restaurant on Forest Hill Avenue over the weekend.

Police say the suspect pictured broke into Cathay Gourmet Chinese Restaurant during the early morning hours on Sunday, October 6.

Contact @CrimeSolversCC at 804-748-0660 or use http://p3tips.com/699 to leave your anonymous tip and possibly earn a reward.