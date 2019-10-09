Authorities working to pull car from river at Watkins Landing

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A dive team is working to pull a fully submerged car from the James River at Watkins Landing in Powhatan County.

Deputy Palmer Clifford says the department has made contact with the owner of the vehicle and they are okay.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department says that a dive team will attempt to get a car, a black Ford Taurus, out of the river.

UPDATE: Police tell me they are waiting for the State Police Dive Truck to get here so they can suit up, and get the car out of the water to see what’s inside. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/aLhVrEXPOR — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) October 9, 2019

There is no word about how the vehicle got in the water.

Officials say Virginia State Police dive truck is en route to get the car out of the water.