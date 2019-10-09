× 4th Annual Tour de Midnight Bike Ride

RICHMOND, Va. — The fall weather is perfect for a bike ride and cyclists will take to the pavement for a great cause, the 4th Annual Tour de Midnight Bike Ride sponsored by The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia. The ride takes off from the Midnight Brewery in Rockville, Virginia kicking off at 8:30am with the 100Km ride to Lake Anna; the 50 Km. ride to Montpelier at 8:50 a.m., and the 30 Km. ride through Rockville at 9:30 a.m. There will be aid stations and mechanical support available during the ride. For more information and registration, visit www.bikereg.com/tourdemidnight. The public is invited to cheer the riders and enjoy the post-event celebration at Midnight Brewery during and after the ride. The post-event celebration will have live music, craft beer, food trucks, and entertainment for kids.

According to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies, epilepsy is the nation’s fourth most common neurological disorder after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease, but public understanding of epilepsy is limited. The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives. The foundation was established in 1978 to promote awareness about epilepsy and provide assistance to those with the disorder. For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation visit https://www.epilepsy.com/