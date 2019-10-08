× The 9th Annual Dinwiddie County fair is in town

RICHMOND, Va. – Celebrate the agricultural heritage of Dinwiddie County at the 9th Annual Dinwiddie County Fair! Martha Burton, Director of Tourism for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism shares all about what attendees can expect including rides, live music, animals, your favorite fair foods, and more. The 9th Annual Dinwiddie County Fair takes place October 11-13th at Virginia Motorsports Park. Admission is $10 per car load. For more information visit them online at www.petersburgarea.com or call 804-861-1666.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}