The 2019 Virginia Children's Book Festival

RICHMOND, Va. – The 2019 Virginia Children’s Book Festival features beloved authors and innovative programming. It’s two days of fun that will engage children and the young at heart with books. Here to tell us more details is Juanita Giles, Executive Director of the Festival. The Virginia Children’s Book Festival hosted by Longwood University and Chop Suey Books kicks of October 16th and continues through the 18th in Farmville. The event is FREE and classes are welcome. For more information and the full schedule of events visit http://vachildrensbookfestival.org/