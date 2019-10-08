Tara Daudani beats cancer: ‘I thought, I’m going to die, these kids aren’t going to have a mom’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cancer survivor Tara Daudani appeared on CBS 6 News at 4 to discuss her cancer battle.

"I immediately thought of my kids. I just didn't know that much about cancer, I thought I have cancer, I'm going to die, I'm going to die young and these kids aren't going to have a mom," Daudani recalled about the moment she was diagnosed at age 37.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Henrico mother of two shared her story in hopes of reaching both women who are living with the disease and encouraging others to get into a breast self-exam routine.

She said it took (a terrible) two weeks for doctors to realize the scope of her cancer.

"Thankfully we were able to treat it," she said.

Sharing her diagnosis with her family was one of the hardest parts of her cancer journey.

After going through months of treatment, Daudani said now she is now cancer free.