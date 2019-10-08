× ‘Science After Dark: GLOW’ returns to the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting a night of illuminated experients and glowing games at their annual Science After Dark: GLOW event this week.

The fan-favorite event returns to the museum for its sixth year on Friday, October 18.

I keeping with its name, the Dewey Gottwald Center will be filled with 10 glowing activity stations, including glow-in-the-dark art, face painting, fluorescent satellite making, UV fog bubbles and straw rocket building.

Guests can also make a LED item in The Forge, sample a glowing concoction from the Boost! kitchen and watch GLOW dancers and fire spinners perform throughout the evening.

Plus, Museum educators will en-LIGHT-en guests about the science of glow with demos in the Barbara Thalhimer Theater at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.

In addition to the activities, there will be two live planetarium shows in the Dome at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m where astronomers will take guests on an adventure through the cosmos to learn more about glowing celestial objects. At 8 p.m., the Museum will show “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on the Dome’s 76-foot screen.

The Museum’s three floors of exhibits and labs will be open during the event, including the new touring exhibition “Bionic Me,” an interactive experience showcasing ingenious medical, industrial and technological breakthroughs that have helped humans overcome challenges and enhance their lives.

Weather permitting, the Richmond Astronomical Society will be on the front lawn with telescopes letting guests stargaze after the sun goes down.

Science After Dark admission is $10 online prior to the day of the event. Tickets purchased on the day of the event are $15.50 for adults; $13.50 for youth (ages 6 – 12) and seniors (ages 60 and older) and $10 for preschool-aged children (ages 3 – 5). Science After Dark admission is free for Museum members, children under 2, educators, military and college students with a valid ID.

Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Guests can add the feature film in the Dome for $5; members may use a Dome pass if they wish. Dome feature film tickets are available for purchase only at Guest Services the night of the event.