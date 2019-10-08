Reba surprises breast cancer survivor with ‘Making Strides’ donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth marked the occasion by surprising a special survivor who works hard to bring awareness about fighting the disease.

At the Golden Corral on on South Providence Road, Reba arrived with flowers to surprise Ms. Hattie Harvey. Hattie is a 22-year breast cancer survivor and very involved with the American Cancer Society, her church, and community.

"You are a survivor and you do so much for the American Cancer Society, so we just want to say thank you for all that you do."

Reba surprised Hattie with flowers and a donation to her "Making Strides" team who will walk to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about the disease.

"I'm already at $2,440, so I only have $60 more to go!" Hattie said. "I watch CBS 6 Gives all the time and I never thought I'd be one of them!"

Hattie has walked and raised money for the ACS ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ for years. She is one of the top walk participants. She’s a member of the organization ‘The Ladies of Elegance Inc,” a group that is one of the top fundraising team in Richmond.

The 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Richmond is Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Innsbrook Pavilion (4901 Lake Brook Drive) in Glen Allen. Check-in is at noon and the walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. Join CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth and thousands of others raising awareness and money to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.