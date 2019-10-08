Missing 16-year-old girl was last seen in Henrico’s West End

Posted 12:06 pm, October 8, 2019, by

Grace Davis

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl. Grace Davis is a runaway juvenile from Henrico County.

She was last seen in the West End on October 5 at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to The Aware Foundation.

Police say officers are actively attempting to locate her and bring her safely back to her home.

Grace was last seen wearing pink shorts, a white shirt, and a jean jacket.

If anyone has information on Grace’s location, contact the Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

