School investigating ‘inappropriate’ locker room video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — School officials in Dinwiddie County have launched an investigation into a video — recorded inside the school football team’s locker room — and shared on social media, according to Dinwiddie Schools spokesperson Christie Clarke.

The school system, which described the video as “inappropriate,” did not release details into the nature of the video.

A 25-second clip of the video showed football team members — in various stages of dress — dancing in the locker room.

“We take these matters seriously as this is a disruption to our learning environment that does not reflect the core values of our student body,” Interim Principal Robbie Garnes said in a voice message sent to parents.”All individuals involved will receive appropriate disciplinary action as well as training and supports regarding internet safety and appropriate social media use.”

Clarke said it was too early to if this was a police matter or if it would be handled entirely by the school system.

Dinwiddie Schools learned about the video when students and community members made them aware Tuesday morning.

