3 wanted for stealing money out of Virginia Lottery kiosk

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify three men wanted for stealing cash from a Virginia Lottery kiosk inside a Hanover County convenience store.

On August 3, Deputies responded to a reported larceny at the Travel Centers of America located at 10134 Lewistown Road in Ashland.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify these suspects, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.