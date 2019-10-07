Words from a survivor: what to do when you find out you’ve been diagnosed with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time marked by fundraising walks, pink t-shirts and trinkets and increased attention to the cancer that affects about 1 in 8 women in the U.S.
But despite the increased awareness, those who are diagnosed with cancer are still left feeling helpless upon receiving the news.
While there is no "one size fits all" approach to how to come to terms with a cancer diagnosis, breast cancer survivor and former CBS 6 employee Yvonne Libron shares three factors that helped her along the way.
- YOUR ATTITUDE WILL DETERMINE YOUR ALTITUDE!
- "Your perspective about your life going forward is 90-percent of the battle - so guard your thoughts!," Yvonne said. "The other 10-percent is the actual journey to healing."
- SPEAK THE WORDS YOU WANT TO BELIEVE
- "Speaking life-changing words to your mind, body, soul, and spirit causes a shift to take place during your journey," Yvonne said. "Remind yourself always that you will overcome this obstacle! Telling your mind that, 'I am healed," and ' I am a survivor,' replaces nagging doubts and fears that may creep up on you. Also, surround yourself with uplifting, motivating, loving people and thoughts."
- DON`T THROW IN THE TOWEL!
- "Instead, use that same symbol of surrendering to wipe away your tears because you're stronger than you know, you're more powerful than you can understand or imagine!" Yvonne said. "You have come this far so why give up now. Stay passionate about the goals you set before cancer threw a curve ball your way, continue to stay encouraged."