Words from a survivor: what to do when you find out you’ve been diagnosed with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time marked by fundraising walks, pink t-shirts and trinkets and increased attention to the cancer that affects about 1 in 8 women in the U.S.

But despite the increased awareness, those who are diagnosed with cancer are still left feeling helpless upon receiving the news.

While there is no "one size fits all" approach to how to come to terms with a cancer diagnosis, breast cancer survivor and former CBS 6 employee Yvonne Libron shares three factors that helped her along the way.