Washington Redskins fire Jay Gruden after 0-5 start

Posted 6:44 am, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, October 7, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins looks on against the New England Patriots during the first half at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden, NFL.com reported.

The move came after a 33-7 home loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Redskins are winless, losing five straight games,  to start the 2019 season.

Gruden had a record of 35-49 over five full seasons as the Redskins head coach.

The team has not yet officially announced the firing.

This is a developing story.

