Washington Redskins fire Jay Gruden after 0-5 start

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden, NFL.com reported.

The move came after a 33-7 home loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Redskins are winless, losing five straight games, to start the 2019 season.

Gruden had a record of 35-49 over five full seasons as the Redskins head coach.

The team has not yet officially announced the firing.

This is a developing story.

