Washington Redskins fire Jay Gruden after 0-5 start
WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden, NFL.com reported.
The move came after a 33-7 home loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
The Redskins are winless, losing five straight games, to start the 2019 season.
Gruden had a record of 35-49 over five full seasons as the Redskins head coach.
The team has not yet officially announced the firing.
This is a developing story.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.