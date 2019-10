× The top 5 myths surrounding the flu vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. – Flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter months, with activity often beginning to increase in October and November. Anna Hembrick, NP from CVS MinuteClinic joins us today to share the Top 5 Myths Surrounding Flu Vaccine. Our hosts, Jessica and Bill receive a flu shot LIVE on-air to show how easy it is to get a flu shot.