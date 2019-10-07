× Support women with cancer at “Our Laughter in the Rain”

RICHMOND, Va. – “Our Laughter in the Rain” is a local support group for women with cancer. They are hosting a complimentary night of fun, fellowship and a fashion show this Sunday, October 13th from 6 to 8:30 PM at the Dominion Club in Wyndham. They’ve brought along some fashions and some very special models today. Organizer Cheryl Tankersley, accompanied by Megan Mehrhof from Chico’s, are here to share more details. For more information, visit www.mystore.chicos.com/meganm

Cancer survivor and advocate Danielle El-Jor Moreland is part of the musical line up this Sunday for “Our Laughter in the Rain.” Here she is accompanied by Connor Johnson and Brandon Adams, performing “Fly.”

