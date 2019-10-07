Rise RVA helps middle schoolers excel
RICHMOND, Va. – Rise RVA’s mission is to inspire Richmond City’s Middle School Students to engage in their community, excel in their education, and exceed their expectations through the culture of rock climbing. With us today to share the details are Annette Bennett, President, and Seth Henshaw, Vice President.
Rise RVA operates out of Triangle Rock Club. The organization’s kick-off event is tomorrow from 10 AM to NOON. For more information visit them online at www.weriserva.org or text “RISERVA” to 77977.