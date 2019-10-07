Students evacuate Henrico school due to gas leak, classes cancelled for day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Ridge Elementary School is dismissing students at noon Monday due to a gas leak.

“Unfortunately, the gas leak cannot be fully repaired at this time, and we are dismissing Ridge Elementary School students and staff early,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said. “Bus transportation will be available to take students home. You may also sign-out your student by going to the school at this time.”

Students who go to after-school care will be kept at school until a daycare bus is available.

“Because of the gas leak, students will not be going back inside Ridge,” Jenks said. “This means they might not have their backpacks, schoolwork, or clothing items that were left behind when classes went outside. We’ll be back in touch later today with an update about personal belongings and school on Tuesday.”

For questions, please call Tuckahoe Middle School at (804) 673-3720. Ridge staff members will be able to assist you.

