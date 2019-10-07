Drivers tried to trick officers after hitting cyclist, police say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Two people were charged in connection to a crash that involved a cyclist, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder struck the 50-year-old cyclist Sunday, at about 8:37 p.m., on South Genito Road in Nottoway.

The driver then drove away from the crash scene, police said.

“Several minutes later, a Nissan Pathfinder returned to the scene with damage consistent to striking the bicyclist,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “Vickie H. Atkins was operating the vehicle upon the return, but with further investigation, it was determined that Michael C. Atkins was the driver at the time of the hit and run.”

Michael Atkins, 55, of Nottoway, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, felony driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving.

Vickie Atkins, 46, of Nottoway, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice and misdemeanor giving false statement to a police officer.

Both were booked at Piedmont Regional Jail.

The cyclist was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.