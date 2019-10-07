× Little Bean Coffee Co. to open in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — What started as a coffee stand in a Hanover hospital has grown into a permanent shop.

Little Bean Coffee Co. is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar location at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Oct. 21.

The business was born out of husband-and-wife duo Jett and Morgan Odle’s time at Bon Secours’ Memorial Regional Medical Center, when Morgan was a patient there awaiting the birth of their first child. Morgan also is employed as a nurse at the hospital.

