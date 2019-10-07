Little Bean Coffee Co. to open in Hanover
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — What started as a coffee stand in a Hanover hospital has grown into a permanent shop.
Little Bean Coffee Co. is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar location at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Oct. 21.
The business was born out of husband-and-wife duo Jett and Morgan Odle’s time at Bon Secours’ Memorial Regional Medical Center, when Morgan was a patient there awaiting the birth of their first child. Morgan also is employed as a nurse at the hospital.
Continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.612290 -77.338180