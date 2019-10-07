Learning life lessons behind the bar with Beth Dixon

RICHMOND, Va. — Beth Dixon has a long and storied history in Richmond restaurants. Her path to bar manager at Perch in Richmond’s Scott Addition started inconspicuously enough nearly 20 years ago at Texas Roadhouse near Virginia Center Commons. But it was her next stop as a “cocktail waitress in a wing bar” that helped propel Dixon in Richmond’s beverage and hospitality industry.

In addition to meeting future award-winning chef Brittanny Anderson (Brenner Pass, Metzger Bar and Butchery) at Buffalo Wing Wings, Dixon studied the bartenders, asked questions, and learned how to make the popular shooters of the day.

When Dixon joined the team that opened Can Can Brasserie in Carytown, she was able re-create some of those shooters the fancier bartenders were less accustomed to making.

Then, one fateful night, Can Can’s regular bartender was a no show.

“Here I am a cocktail waitress from a wing bar,” Dixon recalled. “There was a manager there who had come down from New York and I told him I wanted to bar tend. He had a bartender who didn’t show up one night and he said, ‘Here’s your chance. Sink or swim.’ And I swam.”

On this episode of Eat It, Virginia!, Dixon shared with Scott and Robey stories from behind the bar including her experience working while pregnant and the transition from Pasture to Perch.

She also discussed some do’s and don’ts for home bartenders, the best things customers can do you help their bartenders, and what it means to a homesteader in Richmond.

People, places, and products mentioned in this podcast:

Brandon Peck

Brittanny Anderson

Buffalo Wild Wings

Can Can Brasserie

Fire Flour & Fork

Heritage

Jason Alley

Joe Sparatta

Legend Brewing Company

Lemaire

Lindsey Scheer

Michele Jones

Mike Ledesma

Pasture

Safe Bars

Texas Roadhouse