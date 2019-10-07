Chesterfield Police search for missing teenager with autism

Posted 10:03 pm, October 7, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen Sunday night.

Justice Douglas, of the 1700 block of Swift Creek Circle, was last seen leaving his home around 7:30 p.m on Sunday.

Douglas is autistic with the functioning ability of a 12-year-old.

Douglas is described as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts and carrying a black in color backpack.

Anyone with information about Douglas’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.