Chesterfield Police search for missing teenager with autism

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen Sunday night.

Justice Douglas, of the 1700 block of Swift Creek Circle, was last seen leaving his home around 7:30 p.m on Sunday.

Douglas is autistic with the functioning ability of a 12-year-old.

Douglas is described as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts and carrying a black in color backpack.

Anyone with information about Douglas’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.