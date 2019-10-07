× ‘American Idol’s’ Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner got married

They may not have won “American Idol” in 2018, but Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner won each other’s hearts.

The pair, who met while contestants on the show, got married over the weekend in Garrison, Texas.

Barrett, 19, and Foehner, 23, got engaged in March.

“Texas is such a perfect backdrop for the start of our marriage,” Barrett told People magazine. “The setting of our wedding in the woods really influenced the décor and feel of our big day.”

The couple got engaged in the same hotel where they met while competing on “Idol.”

They didn’t want to wait long to be married, they told People.

“We thought, ‘What’s the point in waiting years and years if we already know we’re going to be committed to each other forever?’ So may forever start now,” Barrett said. “It is a blessing to find a husband or wife in this life, marriage is a profound and special thing, and we are so excited to finally be husband and wife.”

Their shared faith is part of what cemented their relationship, she said.

“We pray together every day,” Barrett said. “Our minds are set on serving each other while serving God.”