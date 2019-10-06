Police investigating triple shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Petersburg Saturday night.

Officers were working the shooting in the 80 block of Courthouse Road, officials posted on the police department’s Facebook page at 11:50 p.m.

“This is an active investigation, more details to follow,” officials said.

Petersburg Bureau of Police are on scene working a triple shooting that occurred in the 80 block of Courthouse St. This is an active investigation, more details to follow.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.